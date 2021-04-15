Watch: Two charred to death after container lorry catches fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two persons were charred to death after a moving container lorry went up in flames on the Outer Ring Road near Himayat Sagar here on Thursday morning.
Sources said the mishap occurred when the lorry carrying a load of fisheries products from Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad collided with another vehicle.
Due to the impact, a fire broke out and engulfed the driver’s cabin leaving no space for its driver and cleaner to escape. They were burnt to death.
On receiving information, Fire department officials rushed to the spot with a fire engine and doused the fire.
The Rajendranagar police are investigating.
