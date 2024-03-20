Watch: UP brothers convert their Maruti Wagon R into helicopter, slapped with fine

The two brothers from Ambedkar Nagar in UP modified their car to earn a quick buck by letting it out for weddings to give a unique experience for brides and grooms.

Hyderabad: Two brothers from Uttar Pradesh have used all their imagination and skill to convert their old Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into a helicopter, yes, a helicopter, only to get slapped with a fine of Rs. 2000 for the unauthorised modification.

According to reports, the two brothers from Ambedkar Nagar in UP modified their car to earn a quick buck by letting it out for weddings in order to give a unique experience for brides and grooms.

However, their efforts went in vain as the traffic police caught them while they were on their way to get the customised vehicle painted.

Reports suggest that the vehicle was seized for not adhering to transportation rules, before being released after a fine was paid. The brothers had reportedly spent around Rs. 2.5 lakh already for the modifications, which include a rotor and a tail of a helicopter welded to the car.

#WATCH | Ambedkarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: A person from the Bhiti area modified a car into a helicopter pic.twitter.com/idbZiN374b — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2024