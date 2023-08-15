Water level of Sarayu river in Ayodhya crosses danger mark

By ANI Updated On - 09:02 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Ayodhya: The water level of the Sarayu river in Ayodhya has crossed the danger mark, an officer from the Central Water Commission in Ayodhya said. While the danger level starts from 92,730, the current water level of the Sarayu river in Ayodhya stands at 93.010, 28 centimetres above the danger mark, as of Tuesday evening at 5 PM.

The officer further informed that the water level of the Sarayu river is increasing at the rate of two centimetres per hour. This is due to continuous rainfall in the plain and hilly areas. Moreover, water is being continuously released from Nepal, the CWC officer added.

The officer warned that the situation is becoming critical as water has started accumulating in low-lying areas like Nawabganj, Gonda Basti adjacent to Ayodhya. Earlier, the water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi surged again on July 27, as it was recorded at 205.83. Notably, the danger mark of the Yamuna is 205.33 meters.

After days of receding, the Yamuna water level in the national capital crossed the danger mark amid incessant rains in Delhi and adjoining areas.

The rise in water level in Yamuna has been a matter of concern as it recently led to flooding in the national capital and adjoining regions.

The river water level of Yamuna in Delhi had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.