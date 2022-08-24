Telangana registers average groundwater level of 5.14 mbgl in July

Hyderabad: The average groundwater levels in the State during July 2022 was 5.14 meters below ground level (mbgl) and it varies from 1.41 mbgl in Jagityal to 11.22 mbgl in Medak, according to Telangana Groundwater Department (TGD).

Out of 33 districts, the average water level was less than five mbgl in 17 districts while it was between five mbgl and 10 mbgl in 14 districts and in the remaining two districts, it is more than 10 mbgl.

A net average rise of 0.93 meters in groundwater levels was observed in July 2022 compared to July 2021 and rise was observed in 26 districts with 0.10 meters in Adilabad to 4.13 meters in Peddapally and fall in remaining seven districts with 0.08 meters in Nagarkurnool to 1.31 meters in Wanaparthy.

TGD Director Pandith Madhnure said the water levels during July 2022 compared with decadal average of July (2012-2021) levels, it was observed that, out of 594 mandals, rise in the range of 0 meters to 27.37 meters was observed in 582 accounting to 98 per cent mandals and fall in the range of 0.04 meters and 6.39 meters in 12 mandals.

The fall compared to decadal average of July 2012-2021 up to 0.5 meters was observed in four mandals, 0.5 to one meters in two mandals, one two meters in three mandals and more than two meters in three mandals falling in central part of Nizamabad, Jagityal and Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The department monitored water levels in July 2022 through 1362 piezometers (monitoring stations) covering all mandals from 33 districts of Telangana. During the water year 2022-23 up to July 31 2022, the State received rainfall of 690 mm as against 374 mm of normal rainfall and it ranges from 239 mm in Jogulamba Gadwal to 1201 mm in Mulugu and thus there is an 85 per cent excess rainfall during this period compared to normal annual rainfall.

All the 33 districts received excess rainfall in the range of 33 per cent to 138 per cent, he said.

