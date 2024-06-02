Water tanker collision kills two at Outer Ring Road Himayathsagar junction

The victims Teja and Manish, had parked their car at roadside at ORR junction near Police Academy and standing on road when the water tanker driver Prashanth rammed into them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 June 2024, 11:32 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed when a water tanker rammed into them at Outer Ring Road Himayathsagar junction on Saturday night.

The victims Teja and Manish, had parked their car at roadside at ORR junction near Police Academy and standing on road when the water tanker driver Prashanth rammed into them.

Two cars were also damaged in the incident.

On information the Rajendranagar police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem examination. A case is registered against the driver and he is taken into custody. The police said the driver was intoxicated.