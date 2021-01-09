We are quietly confident, says Hyderabad coach Anirudh

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament being the first tournament of the domestic season and all eyes will be on Hyderabad’s performance after their disastrous show in the 2019-20 season

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: For Anirudh Singh this is his first big assignment as a senior coach and he faces a tough test as Hyderabad begin their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament against Assam in Elite Group B league matches in Kolkata.

This being the first tournament of the domestic season and all eyes will be on Hyderabad’s performance after their disastrous show in the 2019-20 season. “It is a new and different season. We are going with a positive frame of mind. It is different because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The important thing is that we have to be focused. We have been in the rooms for the last couple of days. We were out for practice in the last two days. It was a different feeling. It is tough mentally and physically,’’ said the former Hyderabad left-hander, who took over from Arjun Yadav, for this tournament only.

Anirudh, who had coached the junior teams, said the players look confident. “We had motivational chats and a couple of video shows of different teams. Most of the fitness sessions were conducted in the hotel itself. It is a different life in bio-bubble and the players have accepted this challenge. They are looking forward to the tournament,’’ he said.

The 40-year-old coach further said the team is ready for the tournament. “We had little time for preparation and it was the case of many other teams. We have to accept the reality.’’

Elite Group B: Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Hyderabad

Hyderabad matches: Jan 10: vs Assam (7:00 pm at Eden Gardens); Jan 12: vs Odisha (12 pm at Jadavpur University); Jan 14: vs Bengal (7 pm at Eden Gardens); Jan 16: vs TN (12 pm at Jadavpur University); Jan18: vs Jharkhand (12 pm at Eden Gardens);

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .