| We Hope Rohit Sharma Will Lead The Team Well Young Fan Tanmay Shah On Ind Vs Aus Clash

‘We hope Rohit Sharma will lead the team well’: Young fan Tanmay Shah on IND vs AUS clash

While speaking to ANI, the young fan Tanmay said that both India and Australia are strong teams and it will be an exciting match.

By ANI Published Date - 02:16 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Bhubaneswar: Rohit Sharma-led India will square off against Pat Cummins’ Australia in the fifth match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Ahead of the match, a young fan Tanmay Shah is hopeful that the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue well in their tournament opener match.

While speaking to ANI, the young fan Tanmay said that both India and Australia are strong teams and it will be an exciting match.

The young fan also talked about the pitch conditions in Chennai and said that India will benefit from it since it is a turning track and the bowlers will get an advantage on it.

“Both the teams are strong. Obviously, this is going to be an exciting match. But still, the chances of India are more as Chepauk is a turning track. Rohit Sharma is an experienced captain. We hope he will lead the team in India well… It’s a flat pitch and a turning track so the bowlers are going to get an advantage,” Tanmay Shah said.

Another young fan said that they are confident that the Men in Blue will clinch a win against Australia in their opening match of the ODI World Cup 2023.

The fan also predicted that Rohit Sharma-led India will score more than 250 runs against the Aussies on Sunday.

“Both the teams, India and Australia are the best across the world. But we are very confident that, India will beat the Australia in World Cup 2023. For Australia, Indian spinners are tough to tackle, and the pitch is in favour of bowlers. We are hopeful that, India will score around 250 or 270 runs against Australia today,” a young player said.

Australia’s ODI World Cup Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis.

India’s ODI World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill.

Also Read Indian Squash players receive warm welcome in Chennai after Asian Games medal haul