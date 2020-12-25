We will definitely miss Kohli, says Rahane

The stand-in skipper says they need to stay positive ahead of the second Test

Hyderabad: Having suffered an embarrassing eight-wicket loss in the first Test, where they were shot out for their lowest total of 36, stand-in Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane said they need to be positive in their approach going into the second Test, starting on Saturday.

He also said they were in good position in the first two days of the pink-ball Test. “We had two good days but had just one bad hour where we lost completely. The talk in the dressing room was about backing ourselves as an individual and as a team and stick to the plan whatever it is,” he added on the eve of the second Test.

However, Kohli’s departure weakened the Indian batting a bit in trouble and Rahane conceded that they would miss their skipper. There were suggestions to promote himself to No.4 but the middle-order batsman said they have not decided anything yet. “Openers role is crucial but I don’t want to put pressure on them. Just want to give them freedom to play. We will definitely miss Virat. When you have a player like him, it is great for the team.”

India looked in a good position with Kohli and Rahane batting well in the first innings before Kohli was run out. Speaking about the incident, he revealed the momentum shifted in hosts’ favour. “It was a tough one. We were going really well. I saw the momentum going in Australia’s way after the run out. After the end of play, I said sorry to him (Kohli) and he was ok with it. He understood the situation. Such things happen and you have to respect that and move forward.”

He further informed that Kohli had a message for the team before heading to India. “He spoke to all of us before leaving. We had a team dinner in Adelaide. He spoke about playing to our strength. We have been playing well. We have to help each other and enjoy each other’s success.”

The bowling department will be without Mohammad Shami, who was injured and ruled out of the remainder of the series but the 32-year-old said they are capable of delivering the goods. “Bumrah is a quality bowler and he has been doing really well. Apart from that, Umesh (Yadav) and a guy who will play (Mohammad Siraj), it is about bowling in partnerships. We have discussed how to go about it. It is about bowling in partnerships and bowling towards the plan.”

When asked about Australia coach Justin Langer’s comments where he said Indians were under stress after the loss, Rahane added, “Australians are very good at playing mind games. Let them do that. We are focusing on ourselves on what we need to do. We will back ourselves and be positive,” he concluded.

