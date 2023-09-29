| We Will Take Precautions To Ensure No Disputes Among India Partners Ahead Of State Polls Pawar

We will take precautions to ensure no disputes among INDIA partners ahead of state polls: Pawar

Pawar stressed that elections are due in a few months in four to five states and that is more important for them

By PTI Published Date - 01:52 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Pune: The INDIA bloc will take precautions to ensure that there are no disputes among its alliance partners in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where elections are due in a few months, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday.

He was speaking to reporters in Baramati.

More than two dozen opposition parties have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP in next year’s general elections.

Replying to a question about apparent friction in West Bengal as the Congress has staked claim to some seats, the veteran politician said there are no elections there in the immediate future.

“When elections near, the possibility of differences (among INDIA bloc partners) cannot be ruled out. However, we will sort the issues by sending neutral leaders from the alliance,” he said.

Pawar stressed that elections are due in a few months in four to five states and that is more important for them.

“INDIA bloc will see how all the alliance partners come on one page in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

After returning to Mumbai, I will hold discussions with Congress and other party leaders and we will take precautions to ensure that there are no disputes among the alliance partners (in these states),” he said.

This process will start in the next eight to ten days, the NCP chief said.

Assembly elections are due in a few months in Chattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.