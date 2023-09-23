Sharad Pawar, Gautam Adani inaugurate Lactoferrin Plant in Gujarat’s Vasna

By PTI Published Date - 10:59 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Ahmedabad: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday inaugurated a Lactoferrin Plant in Vasna.

Taking to X (former Twitter), Sharad Pawar said, “It was a privilege to inaugurate India’s first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna, Chacharwadi, Gujarat along with Gautam Adani.” Earlier in April, Gautam Adani met NCP chief Pawar at his residence Silver Oak in Mumbai.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar in a press conference in April also said that today names of businessmen and industrialists are taken to criticise the government. “Nowadays names of Ambani-Adani are being taken (to criticise the government) but we need to think about their contribution to the country. I think other issues like unemployment, price rise, and farmers issues are more important,” he said.

