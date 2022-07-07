Weave your own ‘Bridal Story’ with this luxurious expo

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:53 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: Known for its love for fashion and jewellery, the city will be witnessing an exhibition of exclusive, creative and scintillating collection of wedding wear, bridal wear, premium designer wear, designer saris, jewellery and more. A luxury two-day exhibition titled ‘The Bridal Story’ is all set to make its presence felt in Hyderabad at HICC-Novotel, HITEC City, on July 30 and 31.

With an aim to create a benchmark in the premium, luxury fashion exhibition segment, The Bridal Story, promoted by JITO Ladies Wing – JITO Hyderabad Ladies Wing, the expo brings together top designers, fashion labels, and hand-picked jewellers, among others, from across the country under one roof.

It is being organised by Suman Bachawat, JITO Ladies Wing Director In-charge; Sunita Bohra, National Chairperson, JITO Ladies Wing; Sonali Duggar, Secretary, JITO Ladies Wing & National Convenor for The Bridal Story; and Dimple Jain, National Convenor for The Bridal Story Wing; Sarlla Bhutoria, Chairperson, JITO Hyderabad Ladies Wing; Sudha Keemti, Secretary, JITO Hyderabad Ladies Wing, and Sudha Jain, Creative Head for The Bridal Story. Proceeds from the exhibition will be utilised to fund various social activities by JITO (Hyderabad) Ladies Wing.

‘The Bridal Story’ is the JITO Ladies’ initiative to create a premium market place to house top designers, jewellers, fashion designer labels under one roof. Having seen Hyderabad evolving drastically wherein the fashion scene has witnessed exponential growth, this initiative aims to provide a complete luxurious avenue to discerning shoppers.

“‘The Bridal Story’ is way beyond any traditional exhibition of fashion and will be one of the most premium exhibitions in Hyderabad where ace designers and bespoke jewellers of the country are being invited to launch their most premium and luxurious products. We want to showcase all there is in the wedding business to transform a routine wedding to an exhilarating experience,” they said.

Actor Saanvi Meghana, top models and celebs walked the ramp to showcase some premium designer wear and jewellery at a glittery event held to announce the dates of ‘The Bridal Story’.