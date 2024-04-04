| Weekend Extravaganza Dont Miss Out On These Events In Hyderabad

Weekend extravaganza: Don’t miss out on these events in Hyderabad

Here are a few curated events for enthusiasts of all passions to partake in the city’s vibrant tapestry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 03:22 PM

Hyderabad: Over the weekend, Hyderabad offers an eclectic mix of activities catering to all ages and interests. From honouring handloom weavers to thrilling night rides and pop culture extravaganzas, here are a few curated events for enthusiasts of all passions to partake in the city’s vibrant tapestry.

Chenetha Santha:

The three-day celebration highlighting the artistry of handloom weavers promotes sustainability and empowers local artisans, with every purchase made contributing to the preservation of age-old weaving tradition.

When: April 5-7, 10 am – 7 pm

Where: Chaurah Auditorium, Our Sacred Space, Secunderabad

Registrations: Contact 9030613344

Ramzan Night Ride:

Pedal through the city and indulge in Ramadan delicacies under the moonlight, all while exploring the history of both the famous and lesser-known landmarks of the city. Organised by Happy Hyderabad, the ride starts from Telangana State New Secretariat to Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge via Tolichowki.

When: April 6, 9 pm to 12 pm

Where: Telangana State New Secretariat

Registrations: Contact 9701744814

Perfumery workshop:

Immerse yourself in a hands-on experience of perfume-making as you blend unique combinations of essential oils and aromas to create your very own signature scent under the guidance of expert perfumers.

When: April 6, 3 pm

Where: T Works, Raidurg

Registrations: Check https://www.instagram.com/p/C5ECIuHyUGN/

All Things Fashion!

Join the inclusive hub where folks gather to converse, exchange ideas, laugh, cry, network, forge connections, and perhaps uncover insights, all over a cup of chai.

When: April 7, 7 pm

Where: The NRB Den, Bowenpally

Registrations: Check https://tr.ee/xdV5_mmUey

Harry Potter Trivia:

Delve into the magical world of Harry Potter as you join fellow Potterheads for an evening of trivia, games, and discussions. Get sorted into Hogwarts houses, craft wands, and engage in wizarding duels.

When: April 7, 5 pm

Where: Terra Cafe & Bistro, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Hyderabad Pop Culture Con:

A celebration of all pop culture, featuring cosplays, gaming, anime, merch, stand-up comedy, DJ and much more! The event welcomes enthusiasts of all ages to immerse themselves in their favourite fandoms and delve into activities including a cosplay contest and gaming events.

When: April 7, 11 am onwards

Where: V Convention, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider