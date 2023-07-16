| Welcome To Barbie Land The Barbiecore Trend Has Taken Over Social Media

As the highly anticipated release of the new Barbie movie is on July 21st, the Barbiecore frenzy is reaching its peak.

New Delhi: The Barbiecore trend has been taking over runways and Instagram feeds for a while now. But as the highly anticipated release of the new ‘Barbie’ movie is on July 21st, the Barbiecore frenzy is reaching its peak!

The iconic doll has always been the ultimate trendsetter, and the proof is in the pudding. Immediately after the trailer dropped, searches for Barbie skyrocketed by a staggering 300%! It’s evident that people all over the world are ready to embrace their inner Barbie and channel her iconic style.

Here are 4 fun ways to help you play-up her signature charm. Are you ready to become a living, breathing Barbie doll?

Barbie Blonde

Get the Schwarzkopf Simply Color Peanut Blonde and apply directly to achieve the target shade (follow instructions on the pack)

In case the hair is darker, bleach before applying colour.

Voila, your Barbie hair is ready to party!

Bouncy High Pony

First, prep your hair by applying the Schwarzkopf Taft Power Hair Mousse, section by section

Blow dry hair to create volume

With a curling iron, create soft texture along the hair lengths. Gather hair at the top center of the head and secure with a rubber band or scrunchie

Style your bangs or pull out some loose strands to frame the face

Add finishing spray with Taft Ultimate Hair Lacquer to keep the style in place and hold for hours

Bubble Braid or Chunky Braids

To prep the hair, start applying Schwarzkopf Taft Power Hair Mousse, section by section

Blow dry hair to create volume

Section hair neatly and create a loose plait. While holding the end of the plait firmly with one hand, use the other to loosely tug and fluff each part of the plait starting from the top. Secure with a rubber band.

On some Taft Power Hair Lacquer for a finishing spray to keep the style and add some radiant shine!

Big Blow-out

Rinse hair with a shampoo and conditioner to keep it fresh for the next step

Time to take sections and apply the Taft Power Hair Mousse

Now using a large brush, blow dry the hair creating lots of volume

Finish with a Taft Shine Hair Spray for a glossy topcoat finish and an extra dose of shine!