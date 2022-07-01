‘Welcome to Telangana’ hoardings greet visiting BJP leaders in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: The strategic placement of hoardings on the airport road and on main thoroughfares of the State capital, highlighting Telangana’s growth path has become the point of discussion among political circles, more so among the BJP echelons, as the party’s national leaders as well as the party stalwarts from different states are arriving in Hyderabad to participate in the BJP national executive meeting slated to be held on Saturday and Sunday.

The Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah are to arrive in the city, while the BJP National president JP Nadda is arriving in the city on Friday evening.

The huge hoardings explain the stupendous progress progress achieved in different sectors, with an emphasis on the unique schemes which are not implemented in other states in the country. The achievements highlighted in hoardings and billboards include Telangana’s achivement in providing tapped potable water to all households through Mission Bhagiratha, Massive plantation drive through Haritha Haram scheme, infrastructure development in health sector, massive production of paddy, world’s biggest lift irrigation scheme – Kaleshwaram project, highest per capital income achieved in Telangana, highest power production and consumption, the encouragement being given to start ups etc.