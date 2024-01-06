Welspun Group to invest more in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Welspun Group had expressed its willingness to invest more in Telangana.

A company delegation led by Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka met the Chief Minister at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat here on Saturday. The Chief Minister said that the government would pursue a new friendly-policy for industrial development and inviting investments. He also assured all support to the company.

Goenka said the Welspun Company would invest Rs.250 crore in IT services launched in Chandan Valley Industrial Sector soon. The company was ready to provide IT jobs to the youth of Vikarabad and Adilabad districts in order to develop and promote IT sector in tier 2 and 3 cities, he said.