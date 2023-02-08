Were scribes’ tweets on Modi’s recycled jacket from the BJP toolkit?

Several journalists put out the tweets, perhaps unknowing others were also tweeting the same content and in the end became butts of jokes on twitter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

ANI Photo

Hyderabad: Apparently, the gigantic social media network of the BJP is going on overdrive to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi trends on Twitter over his sartorial splendour.

In what appears to be a ‘tool-kit-generated’ tweets with similar text and photos of the Prime Minister Modi wearing a light blue colour half-jacket, stated to have been made from recycled plastic bottles, became hot topic of discussion for the twitterati.

Several journalists put out the tweets, perhaps unknowing others were also tweeting the same content and in the end became butts of jokes on twitter and other social media platforms.

While the eco-friendly dress was appreciated by many, the tool-kit tweets by scribes were questioned by the netizens.

AltNews founder Mohammed Zubair compiled the screenshots of tweets with similar text and photo used twitter to expose the tool-kit tweets. Soon this tweet went viral.

Journalists reporting on PM Modi wearing a Jacket. Do notice that they’ve used the same screenshot & the time in the screenshot is 11:30. Did all of them take a screenshot at exact same time? or was it sent to them on WhatsApp group? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Wr9KSYQ9RU — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 8, 2023

The ongoing parliament session is witnessing heated debate over the Adani issue. Two opposition parties, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have boycotted the Prime Minsiter’s speech by staging a walk out.

