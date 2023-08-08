West Indies opt to bat in 3rd T20I against India

ANI Photo

Providence: West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third T20 International here on Tuesday.

For India, left-handed opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his debut in the shortest format as he replaced wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, while Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Ravi Bishnoi.

For the West Indies, Roston Chase replaced Jason Holder, who will miss the game due to a niggle.

It is a must-win game for India as the hosts lead the five-match series 2-0.

Teams:

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.