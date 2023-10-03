Western Nepal hit by twin earthquakes, 10 injured

At least 10 persons were injured and several houses damaged when two successive earthquakes hit the western parts of Nepal on Tuesday.

By PTI Published Date - 08:50 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Kathmandu: At least 10 persons were injured and several houses damaged when two successive earthquakes measuring 5.3 magnitude and 6.3 magnitude respectively hit the western parts of Nepal on Tuesday, authorities said.

The first earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude was recorded at 2:40 p.m. and another 6.3 magnitude quake at 3:06 p.m. in Bajhang district, 700 km west of Kathmandu, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre said.

Later, aftershocks ranging from 4 to 5 magnitude hit the Bajhang district six times between 3 pm and 5.38 pm, the National Seismological Centre said.

Tremors measuring 5.1 magnitude at 15:13 p.m., 4.1 at 15:45 p.m, 4.1 at 16:28 p.m., 4.3 at 16:31 p.m., 5 at 17:19 p.m. and 5 at 17:38 p.m. hit the sparsely populated mountainous region, the agency said.

Nine persons, including four students, were injured in the Bajhang district and one person was injured in neighbouring Achham district, according to officials. One of the students panicked and jumped from a two-story building and sustained injuries.

A building of the district police office in Bajhang and several houses were damaged due to tremors, according to the local administration office.

Many smaller aftershocks were also felt after the tremors, said an official at the District Administration Office Bajhang.

The tremors were felt in adjoining districts including Achham, Doti, Bajura and Baitadi districts. Tremors were also felt in Kathmandu and neighbouring India.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.