Wet weekend brings Hyderabad to a standstill

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:03 AM, Sun - 10 July 22

Incessant rain caused inconvenience to the road users and several areas were inundated across the city on Saturday.

By Soham Prasad

Hyderabad: Every year, as the monsoon keeps its date with Hyderabad, so does rain related wreckage that brings life in the city to a standstill. For all the romance and ‘chai-pakoda’ memories that rains evoke, Hyderabad’s rains end up making life more difficult for the commoner. Water-logged streets, fallen trees on roads and stranded office-goers are all regular monsoon sights now.

On Friday, the city woke up to cloudy weather conditions with the maximum temperature at 29 degree Celsius. This scenario, however, changed quickly with a slight drizzle in the afternoon which slowly turned into scattered showers in the city throughout the evening. As the night made its way, Hyderabad witnessed heavy rains which brought people to a standstill.

The highest overnight rainfall of 70 mm was recorded at Uppal. Several parts of the city including Dilsukhnagar, L B Nagar, Saroornagar, Khairatabad, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Chandanagar, Amberpet, Nallakunta, Nacharam and Uppal regions received heavy rains that disrupted normal life. Complaints of water-logging from low lying areas, disruption of road transport, power supply, and drainage clogging were reported from across the city.

As of 4 pm on Saturday, Chandanagar received the highest rainfall of 12.3 mm followed by Patancheru with 9.8 mm. The cloudy weather conditions throughout the day caused a sharp drop in maximum temperature from 30 degree Celsius on Thursday to 24 degree Celsius on Saturday. With heavy rains expected to hit the city in the coming days, authorities have been tasked to monitor the situation and take appropriate measures.

The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has already issued a red alert in several parts of Telangana for Saturday and Sunday.