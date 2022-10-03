| What A Disgrace Mohandas Pai As Bengaluru Comes 43rd Out In Clean City Ranking

‘What a disgrace’: Mohandas Pai as Bengaluru comes 43rd out in clean city ranking

By IANS Published: Updated On - 11:19 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Bengaluru: Venting his ire as Bengaluru got 43rd rank out of 45 in the garbage-free city category of the nationwide Swachh Sarvekshan cleanliness ranking, entrepreneur and former Infosys Director T.V. Mohandas Pai on Monday termed it a big shame.

Launching his attack on social media, Pai, addressing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP national General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Sathosh and Bengaluru MPs P.C. Mohan and Tejasvi Surya, said: “Our MLAs and MPs have failed us. Many MLAs are corrupt”.

“What a disgrace!! India’s only global city, the richest city has become a garbage city! We are ashamed!”

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bommai, and Santhosh, he said: “Sir we need urgent reforms, strict action.”

Compared to previous year’s rankings in the category, the position of Bengaluru has further come down by 15 ranks.

Commenting on the rankings, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner Harish Kumar has stated that the challenges of urban regions are different and it is not tenable to equate big cities with small urban centres.

During the previous year the response was taken from 10,000 persons, and it had been increased to 5 lakh now, he maintained.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has stated that there is a dispute between the advisers appointed by the Union government and the BBMP. “We will verify the ranking carefully,” he stated.