This story of man finding love in Bengaluru traffic is winning hearts over internet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:49 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: Bengaluru traffic jams usually provide fodder for jokes, but this time, a heartwarming love story about a man who met his soulmate in the traffic is stealing hearts across the internet.

A reddit user in his post claimed that he had met his wife near a traffic signal. “I’ve mentioned this in another thread, but I met my wife near Sony World Signal. I haven’t put the whole story there, but the gist is that one day I was dropping her home (only knew her as a friend back then) and we got stuck somewhere nearby because of the Ejipura flyover work,” read the thread.

He added that they went to a diner nearby as they were hungry and frustrated due to the traffic. The user said that the friendship led to three years of dating and the couple has now been married for two years. However, he stated that the 2.5 km flyover is still under construction

The reddit post found its way to Twitter and netizens loved the story with several comments flooding under the post. “This sounds like an interesting story and Bollywood should think about making it on the big screen,” said a user.

Many seem to have related to the post. “Yeah, can attest to that happening. My daughter joined Christ Junior college when the flyover work started, she has finished her graduation and joined masters and the flyover is still incomplete….”

The construction work at the 2.5 km-long flyover, reportedly, was supposed to have been completed by November 2019. The flyover, which was supposed to connect Sony World Junction to Kendriya Sadan, remains incomplete and has become a dumping ground for garbage.