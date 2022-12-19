| What Exactly Is The Black Cloak Messi Wore While Receiving The World Cup

Moments before the trophy was handed over to the Argentinean skipper, he was presented with a bisht, a traditional cloak by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:28 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

The nail-biting finale of the FIFA 2022 in Qatar between Argentina and France ended with Lionel Messi fulfilling his life-long dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup.

As the social media platforms were flooded with pictures of the team and fans celebrating, users also noticed Messi wearing a black robe as he receives the World Cup.

Bisht is a traditional cloak worn by dignitaries in Arab countries for special occasions like weddings, ceremonies, and others.

The move has drawn mixed reactions from soccer fans around the world. Some rejoiced the inclusion of tradition, while others saw it as an intrusion by the hosts and called it “awkward”.

“Qatar obviously wanted to be present in the World Cup trophy pictures, hence putting that black bisht on Messi. But just made for an weird, unnecessary look amid a sea of blue + white sporting shirts. It should be a moment for the players, not the host. Grossly indulgent (sic),” wrote a noted journalist.

Sheikh #Messi This is brilliant. Traditional thobe being worn during the biggest moment in sports history. #Qatar I love you. What a moment. Let the world celebrate the culture. #Qatar2022 #QatarWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pl0PoAcRq6 — Tam Khan (@Tam_Khan) December 18, 2022

Qatar obviously wanted to be present in the World Cup trophy pictures, hence putting that black bisht on Messi. But just made for an weird, unnecessary look amid a sea of blue + white sporting shirts. It should be a moment for the players, not the host. Grossly indulgent. — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) December 18, 2022