‘What is difficult about love in 2023?’ asks curious Shraddha Kapoor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: As we get into the season of love, Shraddha Kapoor has posted the question of the year on her Instagram, ‘What is difficult about love in 2023?’. Looks like the trailer of her much-anticipated film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has triggered off the thought.

The film is poised to be the ultimate modern-day rom-com with a fresh and contemporary take on love and relationships. It features the never-seen-before pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor whose sizzling chemistry was visible in the title announcement video released a few days back.

Now while Shraddha’s question may prove to be a tough one to answer, the anticipation for the trailer has surely gone up a few notches.

Shraddha, who is widely popular for showcasing quirkiness on her social media, uploaded a picture of herself smiling and thinking, “2023 ke pyaar mein sabse mushkil kya hai? A question that stuck with me after watching the trailer of #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. Excited to read your answers!!! (sic)”

Prior to this, the actor had uploaded a picture of herself looking excited and ecstatic on her story with the following caption: “Just saw the trailer of #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar Can’t wait to share it with y’all!!! (sic)”

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8.