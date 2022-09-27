Shraddha joins 75M followers club, after Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:31 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor, which is all set for a theatrical release on March 8, 2023.

Hyderabad: Shraddha Kapoor has now entered the most coveted 75 million followers club, after Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra. Shraddha has garnered this following solely based on being her true self and keeping it real on social media. Rarely have we seen her putting up agency driven content on social media, yet she is one of the most followed actors out there.

Shraddha Kapoor’s social media feed is the most organic. From posting Sunday selfie pictures, pictures with her books, to pictures with her family, the actor keeps her followers hooked onto her account with real pictures of herself which are the rawest and most relatable. As the Navratri season began, Shraddha shared a photo of herself in a white kurti on Monday and captioned it, “Navratri Day 1 – WHITE. For purity and innocence. #9Ratri9Rang (sic).”

Recently, the actor became the face of a leading business magazine. While Shraddha enjoys a huge following on social media, she is also emerging as a brand favourite, with almost 20 brand endorsements and collaborations in her kitty.

