Shraddha Kapoor kick-starts Diwali preparations at home

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:49 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Shraddha recently posted updates straight out of her kitchen, where she helped prepare the typical Maharashtrian ‘Shankarpalli’, reflecting her ‘homely Indian girl at heart’ side.

Hyderabad: Unquestionably one of the most loved and popular female stars of her generation, Shraddha Kapoor is as real as it gets and the actor enjoys sharing parts of her life with fans on social media.

In the first picture, Shraddha showed fans the dough prepared to make Mathris – which is the first step.

In the next pictures, the actor shared photos and videos of the Mathris being made. On one of the videos, she wrote, “शंकरापल्ली!!!!”

The young star, known for her desi girl-next-door vibe has kick-started festive preparations at home for Diwali and netizens are hooked onto every update!

The actor is the third most followed Indian in the country with over 75 million followers, which comes as no surprise especially since she keeps it real on social media with an organic feed of her selfies, candid pictures, everyday life updates, all of which are genuine, engaging and relatable.