By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Telangana IT Minister KTR, in his recent press meet in Hyderabad, listed some of the best developments in Telangana under the ruling of Chief Minister KCR. He compared the development of the state with that of the nation and mentioned that the central government is following in the footsteps of Telangana’s progress.

