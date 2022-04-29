What to do if you’re feeling sleepy while studying

Published Date - 11:34 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: Are you the kind of person who continuously yawns when there’s a book in front of you? Does staring at your laptop screen make you drowsy? The heatwaves in the State might be making the process of studying even more difficult, feels Dr Lalita Anand of Teenage Foundation. But fret not, she’s found some easy solutions that will help in controlling your sleep and improve your concentration skills.

Stay hydrated

One of the main reasons why you are constantly feeling sleepy and lazy is because you are dehydrated. Drinking a proper amount of water every day is essential to help you concentrate. Especially in this hot summer, it is advised to keep sipping water throughout the day. Drink coconut water, sugarcane juice, and fruit juices to stay refreshed. Studies suggest that when you are properly hydrated, you will experience greater clarity and creativity. Consuming enough fluids also reduces headaches.

Read aloud

When you feel like you’re dosing off, try to read out the topics aloud. This will not only keep you awake but will also improve your memory power.

Morning/night person

When you’re preparing for exams, you must first figure out if you are a morning or night person. There is no point in forcing yourself to wake up at 4 am when you’re clearly a night person. In that case, you can start your preparations at 9 pm and study until early morning. If you are a morning person, sleep early and wake up early. Just figure out which pattern suits you the best. Whatever may be the case, it is essential to get enough sleep (6-8 hours) every day.

Intake of food

If you eat oily and unhealthy food, it is more likely that you will feel lethargic. A healthy diet that includes enough fruits, vegetables, and greens will help you stay awake and focused. If you feel like snacking while studying, choose healthy options such as protein bars, dry fruits, wheat biscuits, healthy laddus, and dark chocolate. Occasionally, a cup of coffee will also help you stay awake for a longer stretch.

Combined studies

If you find the right tribe, studying can become so much fun. When there are people around to motivate you, it is unlikely that you will fall asleep during your study session. Wash your face whenever you feel like you’re falling asleep.