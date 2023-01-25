What to know about Apple’s mixed-reality headset

The mixed-reality headset that is expected to be launched later this year is likely to be named ‘Reality Pro’ and cost around $3,000.

Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: At a time when the tech world is swayed over the abilities of the interactive chatbot ChatGPT, Apple’s long-awaited gadget involving enhanced virtual reality is silently making room for itself.

Experts say that this latest gadget has the potential to create waves in the Virtual Reality industry and is expected to change the way VR gadgets are perceived. It is of greater prominence to Apple as the company is for the first time in over seven years endeavoring into a new product category.

Moreover, the company will be entering into a domain that is often correlated with Meta’s Metaverse.

Using augmented reality and virtual reality, Apple’s mixed-reality headset will have an interface similar to iOS, with functions like iPhone and iPad. According to reports, it can also be used as an external display for a Mac. Its interface will be familiar to Apple users and have a Home screen with app icons that can be rearranged.

However, the selling point is said to be the eye and hand-tracking technologies embedded in the headset. With cameras that can analyze the user’s hands and eyes, the person who wears this bulky headset will be able to control the headset by looking at on-screen items and using gestures, without the need for a physical controller.