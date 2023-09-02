| What You Need To Know About One Nation One Election

2 September 23

Hyderabad: Ever since news broke about the special session of Parliament to be conducted from September 18 to 22, there is lot of buzz that the union government might introduce a One Nation One Election Bill during the session.

The objective behind the One Nation One Election concept is to conduct both the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections simultaneously across the country. This is not a new concept and was in vogue since the first general elections held in the country in 1952 to 1967. And, the practice got disturbed for different reasons, especially political instability.

At present, the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are being conducted separately after the five-year term of the incumbent government ends or in case if the government is dissolved early.

Requisites for One Nation One Election

To implement the One Nation One Election policy, a major constitutional amendment is required. Once approved in the parliament, it has to be sent to State Assemblies as the Bill should have support of two-third of the States. This amendment is crucial for syncing the State Assembly terms with the Lok Sabha term.

Advantages

• It helps in cutting down election expenditure

• Facilitates in increasing administrative efficiency

• Voter turnout could increase as voters can cast votes simultaneously

• Continuation of policies and programmes of both Central and State governments

Disadvantages

• No guarantee that it will bring in political stability or clear majority to any party

• There have been occasions when coalition governments failed to rule for complete five years term

• MLAs or MPs may shift loyalties to other parties and a government can collapse. In such a scenario, the purpose of conducting simultaneous elections gets defeated

• If President’s rule is imposed in a State for different reasons, including failing to get majority, purpose is defeated

• Regional parties cannot compete with national parties in terms of expenditure and poll strategies

• More VVPATs and EVMs need to be arranged

• To conduct elections, officials are deployed from different departments and this slowdowns projects and other administration

• During elections, Model Code of Conduct is imposed and launching of new projects is not permitted

Political implications

• Can adversely impact prospects of regional parties

• Local and regional issues may get overshadowed with national issues

• There are several States and political parties, besides different issues

• In a democratic set up, a uniform policy or the dictate of the party in power at the Centre cannot be imposed on the State or a regional party

• In case if any particular party is not convinced with the Centre’s policy or stand over a particular issue, it would not be in a position to fight the injustice and withdraw support from the union government.

• In the longer run, the voice of regional parties might get curtailed

States and their Assembly terms

Andhra Pradesh: 11.06.2024

Arunachal: 02.06.2024

Assam: 20.05.2026

Bihar: 22.11.2025

Chhattisgarh: 03.01.2024

Goa: 14.03.2027

Gujarat: 19.12.2027

Haryana: 03.11.2024

Himachal Pradesh: 03.01.2028

Jharkhand: 05.01.2025

Karnataka: 21.05.2028

Kerala: 23.05.2026

Madhya Pradesh: 06.01.2024

Maharashtra: 26.11.2024

Manipur: 13.03.2027

Meghalaya: 05.03.2028

Mizoram: 17.12.2023

Nagaland: 19.03.2028

NCT Delhi: 23.02.2025

Odisha: 24.06.2024

Puducherry: 15.06.2026

Punjab: 16.03.2027

Rajasthan: 14.01.2024

Sikkim: 02.06.2024

Tamil Nadu: 10.05.2026

Telangana: 16.01.2024

Tripura: 23.03.2028

Uttar Pradesh: 22.05.2027

Uttarakhand: 28.03.2027

J & K: —

West Bengal: 07.05.2026