Owaisi hopes for discussion on China in special Parliament session

The AIMIM leader urged for ISRO scientists and World Champion Neeraj Chopra to be invited to Parliament and honored.

By ANI Updated On - 10:41 AM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: “We hope the PM will allow a discussion on China,” AIMIM president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi said after the Centre called for a “special session of Parliament” from September 18 to 22.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief also demanded that ISRO scientists and World Champion Neeraj Chopra should be invited to the Parliament and honoured.

“We had been demanding a special session from the beginning because China has encroached upon 2000 square km of India’s land. China is not giving up Depsang and Demchok. When they call a special session, we hope the PM will allow a discussion on China. Secondly, the Rohini Commission has given its report. So, we demand that the Modi Govt bring a Bill in the Special Session so that the 50 per cent reservation limit can be breached,” Owaisi told ANI on Thursday.

“Thirdly, we demand that ISRO scientists and Neeraj Chopra be invited to the Parliament and honoured. Fourthly, the speculation whether there will be a One Nation, One Election – it can’t happen. It will be against the Constitution of India because federalism is a part of India’s basic structure. BJP doesn’t have a majority in Rajya Sabha. Also, several of the opposition-ruled states will not accept this. We demand that the Modi Govt should tell the country now itself that when will the Winter Session be held,” added Owaisi.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has recently won India’s first-ever gold at the World Athletics Championships.

The government has decided to call a Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22 and it will have five sittings. The information was given by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Joshi said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

He attached a picture of the old parliament building and the new building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The monsoon session of parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building.

The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.

The winter session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November.