WhatsApp Banned 71 Lakh Accounts In India | WhatsApp Safety And Security

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:53 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp banned a record 71 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of September, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. Between September 1 and 30, the company banned “71,11,000 accounts”.