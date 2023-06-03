WhatsApp bans over 70 accounts in India

WhatsApp bans accounts that violate its terms of service, which include rules against spam, misinformation, and hate speech

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:37 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp is the most used communication platform app across the world. Earlier, the reports say WhatsApp has over 2 billion active users monthly. The app banned over 70 lakh accounts in India in April 2023. This is the highest number of accounts banned by WhatsApp in India in a single month.

WhatsApp bans accounts that violate its terms of service, which include rules against spam, misinformation, and hate speech. The company also bans accounts that are used to commit fraud or other crimes.

In April, WhatsApp banned over 2.46 lakh accounts proactively, meaning that these accounts were banned without any user complaints. The remaining accounts were banned after users reported them to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has said that it takes a proactive approach to banning accounts in order to protect its users from harmful content and behavior. The company has also said that it is constantly working to improve its detection and prevention mechanisms for harmful content.

The ban on over 74 lakh accounts in April is a significant step by WhatsApp to keep its users safe. The company has said that it will continue to take action against accounts that violate its terms of service.