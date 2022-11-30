Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Here’s how to use WhatsApp’s ‘Message Yourself’ feature

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 03:43 PM, Wed - 30 November 22
Hyderabad: How many times have we struggled to create a chat on WhatsApp where we can save all our important notes, something like messaging ourselves?

WhatsApp has recognised this struggle and has come up with their latest feature called ‘Message Yourself’. This feature simply allows users to send themselves messages, lists, documents, pictures, videos, and any other form of media.

Earlier, before the feature, users created groups with other users and later removed them with the primary user remaining alone in the group. This, by some, was used as their personal chat box.

Another easier way was to search for wa.me// in Google, followed by a phone number. This would now open a chat with the user’s own phone number.

But the Message Yourself feature makes the process easier and here’s how to use it.

Steps to get the feature:

  • Start by going to play store or app store and update the WhatsApp app
  • Once updated, go back to the app and tap on the messages icon
  • There, search for Message Yourself and the new message window will open
  • The feature will be available in both the mobile phone app and the desktop application WhatsApp Web.

