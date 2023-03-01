| Whatsapp May Soon Add Newsletters To Status Tab On Android Beta

By IANS Published Date - 10:45 AM, Wed - 1 March 23

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly redesigning its Status tab to include newsletters, for Android beta.

The company is working on changing the Status tab by adding two different sections– status and newsletter, reports WABetaInfo.

The important aspects of this newly designed section will be the incorporation of users’ subscribed newsletters directly into the status tab, as well as the capability to search for newsletters by username.

Moreover, status updates will be displayed in a horizontal layout similar to Instagram Stories.

Users who create and subscribe to a newsletter will have their phone numbers hidden to prevent the disclosure of their identity.

Also, users will likely be able to control who they follow and no one else will be able to see that, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new private newsletter feature, which will be a one-to-many tool for broadcasting information.