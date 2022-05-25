WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones; check full list

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:55 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: WhatsApp, the popular messaging application owned by Meta, will reportedly drop support for iOS10, iOS11, iPhone 5, and iPhone 5C by October 24 this year. The least supporting base will be iOS 12 and above to fully enjoy the features of the app.

The move comes in order to upgrade and implement the new changes and enhance the security of the platform.

Because of this update, many of the WhatsApp features will not be available to the users of iPhones across the world and will be available only to those who are still using the dated iOS versions.

Devices operating on iOS 10 and iOS 11 will not be able to function properly with all the features after that. Users on iOS 10 and iOS 11 will no longer be able to install WhatsApp from the App Store as a result of the update.

Apple iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C are not compatible with iOS 12 and so these users would not be able to use the app as the new changes will start rolling out.