WhatsApp working on compatibility with iPad for linked devices

Users will finally be able to link their existing WhatsApp account on Android with their iPad.

By IANS Updated On - 04:29 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding compatibility with iPad as a new linked device, meaning users will be able to link WhatsApp for iPad to their existing account in the future.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for iPad is still in development and not yet available to beta testers, however, once it is released, users will finally be able to link their existing WhatsApp account on Android with their iPad.

Recently, WhatsApp rolled out a ‘companion mode’ feature to iPhone users, allowing them to link an existing account to a second iOS device.

With this feature, users can link up to four devices simultaneously, meaning they can connect even more than two mobile phones to their WhatsApp accounts.

According to the report, users’ personal messages and calls will remain end-to-end encrypted even when using WhatsApp from a linked device.

Users can link their existing WhatsApp account to a secondary device by scanning the QR Code.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature called ‘screen-sharing’, along with a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar, to beta testers on Android.

This feature will allow users to easily share their screen during a video call.