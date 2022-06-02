When Chandrashekhar Rao clenched his fist…

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad: Both are experts in throwing punches, albeit in different arenas. If Nikhat Zareen proved her mettle in the boxing ring and won the world boxing championship, the other one, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, an accepted veteran in throwing political punches has demonstrated his capability by succeeding in getting Telangana state formed and steering it to top-notch position in the country.

On Thursday, when both the pugilist and the politician met, it was time for some light-hearted moments. Nikhat Zareen requested the Chief Minister to pose with a clenched fist like a boxer and a smiling Chandrashekhar Rao obliged. Nikhat’s request had some reason. In 2014, Chandrashekhar Rao gifted her Rs 50 lakh to facilitate her boxing training and eight years later, she returned to meet him after winning the world boxing championship. “With your encouragement, I have now come back as a winner of world boxing championship”, Nikhat reminded Chandrashekhar Rao and wanted to him to pose with a clenched fist like a boxer.

It was not just Nikhat Zareen and her parents, but Chandrashekhar Rao, invited shooter Isha Singh who won a gold medal in ISSF Junion World Cup and her parents too to Pragathi Bhavan. Earlier they were felicitated in public gardens during the State Formation Day celebrations and cheques worth Rs 2 crore each on behalf of the Government. The sportspersons and their family members were treated to a lunch at Pragathi Bhavan and another felicitation by Chandrashekhar Rao and his wife. Rao, who was in a relaxed mood, enquired from the two women champions about their training and how their family members encouraged them to pursue sports. Nikhat Zareen profusely thanked the Chief Minister for the government support.

Chandrashekhar Rao vouched to support sports in Telangana and said both the young women were role models for youth in Telangana. He was particularly appreciative of the parents of Nikhat and Isha for encouraging their children to pursue sports. Nikhat’s parents Jameel Ahmed and Parveen Sulana, Isha’s parents Sachin Singh and Sri Latha, sports minister V Srinivas Goud, Rajya Sabha Member J Santosh Kumar, MLC Madhusudhana Chary, MLA Ganesh Gupta and other officials were present.

