When Noel had best ODI figures for Indian debutant

Hyderabad: If there was a quiz and the query was: Who had the best bowling figures by a debutant Indian in one day international? Till this Tuesday, a few could have got the right answer. It was Hyderabad off spinner Noel David who had figures of 3 for 21 in eight overs against West Indies in Port of Spain on April 27, 1997 and held this record for 24 long years till Prasidh Krishna shattered that with figures of 4/54 against England in the first match in Pune.

“It is always a nice feeling to hold a record for 24 years but I’m happy a promising youngster has bettered this feat. The other day after Prasidh’s four wickets, I was happy to see my name on the television screen and many of the friends called me or put up Whatsapp messages,’’ said the 50-year-old all-rounder.

Recalling his first international match in 1997, Noel said it was a low-scoring match where West Indies were bundled out for 121 and in the revised target of 113, India raced off to victory by ten wickets. The then captain Sachin Tendulkar (65 not out) and Sourav Ganguly (39 not out) completed the formalities in 23.1 overs. Incidentally, fast bowler Abhey Kuruvilla won the man of match award for his fine show with the ball (3/23 in ten overs).

David took the wickets of Curtly Ambrose, Ian Bishop and Franklyn Rose. “Ambrose and Bishop were caught at long off while Rose was bowled while trying to cut to a ball that turned in,’’ recalled the Hyderabad spinner.

It came as a big relief for David because his selection had raised a few eyebrows and even there was a news circulating that Tendulkar saying `Noel who.’ “I had to prove the critics wrong and I could do it in my first match,” he said.

David, however, could play only in three more matches for India his last being against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup in July 1997.

