When students took part in rallies…

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation of the last article on the origin of the Mulki issue

On July 26, 1952, the students formed an action committee to protest against the transfer of teachers. The action committee elected a student named Bhuchaiah as the convener of the students’ action committee.

On July 28, 1952, the students’ action committee passed a resolution putting forward the following demands:

1. Removal of non-Mulkis and appointment of Mulkis in their place.

2. Appointment of a Cabinet sub-committee to study Mulki rules and suggest necessary measures to secure the interests of Mulkis. A public announcement of the appointment of the sub-committee should be made by the Chief Minister. The students organised several rallies and demonstrations in Warangal in support of the resolution.

On August 6, 1952, a group of students led by Buchaiah met the Chief Minister and presented the resolution of the students’ action committee to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister assured the students of immediate action. However, there was no response from the government.

On August 22, 1952, when the Chief Minister visited Warangal on some work and the students met the CM and questioned him on the delay in taking action on their resolution. The CM promised immediate action on returning to Hyderabad but there was no action. Finally, on August 24, 1952, the students’ action committee sent another letter to the Chief Minister stating that if the Cabinet sub-committee is not formed by August 27, 1952 including the official announcement the students will start a state-wide agitation.

On August 24, 1952, a meeting was held in Bolarum by the students on the Mulki issue. In the meeting, the students decided to agitate from August 26.

On August 26, 1952, a rally was held in Bolarum. This rally marked the beginning of the protest in Hyderabad which took place until the 3rd week of September.

On August 27, 1952, in the evening, the Chief Minister through the district collector, Govind Rao Deshpande informed Bucchaiah about the appointment of the Cabinet sub-committee. The students did not start the agitation after the information about the appointment of the Cabinet sub-committee was given.

On August 28, 1952, a group of students from the Hanamkonda High School did not attend the classes, they were standing outside the school and were discussing the Mulki issue. Anticipating trouble, the collector and the SP went to the school. The students tried to stop the collector and the SP from entering the school and this resistance finally resulted in a lathi charge. The lathi-charge triggered massive unrest amongst students all over the Hyderabad state resulting in protests and rallies by the students across important towns and cities in Hyderabad state. Though the agitation began in Warangal and spread to other urban centres, it intensified in Hyderabad city.

To be continued…

By Deepika Reddy

Director, Shikara Academy

Mobile No. 7702026769