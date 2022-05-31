Understand the objectives of Nizam

Aspirants for upcoming public exams need to get to the roots of the Mulki question under Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on Mulki issue in the then Hyderabad State. These series of articles will help candidates preparing for the recruitment exams conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission and other recruitment boards in the State.

The Nizam’s Subjects’ League sought to promote goodwill and cooperation between the various classes and communities of the Nizam’s subjects, safeguard the Constitutional rights and privileges of citizenship in Hyderabad, and seek establishment of a Constitutional form of government under the aegis of the Asaf Jahi dynasty. Its membership consisted primarily of some prominent liberal Mulki Muslims of Hyderabad city and prominent Hindus like Padmaja Naidu, Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, etc.

The organiaation attempted to unite all Hyderabadis behind the demand that all economic resources – jobs, contracts, licences, and agencies – should be in the hands of Mulkis. Nawab Sir Nizamat Jung Bahadur, retired member of the Executive Council in charge of political affairs, was the president.

The objectives of the Nizam’s Subjects’ League consisted of (1) unflinching loyalty to the Asaf Jahi House; (2) preservation of the aristocracy, the Samasthans and Jagirs; (3) fair and equal access to services without distinction of caste or creed; (4) equality and full citizenship rights (freedom of speech, thought, person, religion, property) to all Hyderabadis; supremacy of the judiciary, and its independence from the executive; executive responsible to a legislature “fully representative of the various interests in the State” in such a way that no class or community would be in a position to dominate the rest; (5) Deccani nationalism; (6) Hindustani as the common language of Hyderabad; (7) rapid industrialisation of the State; (8) contractual relationship of Hyderabad with the Government of India; (9) sovereignty of Hyderabad except in those powers transferred to the Government of British India, and (10) federation as the solution to Indian problems.

The Mulkis also demanded the granting of equal civil liberties and rights to all Hyderabadis, gradual achievement of responsible government, and an independent and supreme judiciary. The Mulki movement was accused of being “the ingenious creation of the Hindu Mahasabhaites, who have roped in the simple and credulous Hyderabad Muslims for their own communal ends”.

Historically, the immigrants into the Hyderabad State from adjacent Bombay, Central Provinces, Berar and Madras were very largely distributed in those districts of the State bordering the respective provinces. Immigrants from Uttar Pradesh, Ajmer Marwar, the Punjab and the Rajputnana were prominently concentrated in the city of Hyderabad.

They have come to seek employment, thereby depriving educated Mulkis of an important means of earning a livelihood. Immigrants from Rajputana and Marwar came here as moneylenders and trade on the poverty of the local people.

