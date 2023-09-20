When will census, delimitation take place? SP’s Dimple Yadav asks Centre

Earlier in the day, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on the discussion on the women's reservation Bill, Dimple Yadav argued for quota within quota of the Women's Reservation Bill for members from the minority and OBC communities

By ANI Published Date - 07:38 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Earlier in the day, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on the discussion on the women's reservation Bill, Dimple Yadav argued for quota within quota of the Women's Reservation Bill for members from the minority and OBC communities

New Delhi: Pointing out that the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill is dependent on both the census and delimitation processes, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday asked the Centre when will both be taking place.

“I have asked questions(in Lok Sabha) about when the census would happen and if the caste-based census would take place. I also asked when the delimitation process will take place because both are related to each other… The Women’s Reservation Bill is dependent on both of these,” Dimple Yadav said while speaking to reporters outside the new Parliament building.

Earlier in the day, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on the discussion on the women’s reservation Bill, Dimple Yadav argued for quota within quota of the Women’s Reservation Bill for members from the minority and OBC communities.

“Without revolution, evolution is not possible. For evolution to take place in our country, it is very important that women from OBC, SC and minorities get reservation she said in the Parliament.

“Samajwadi Party has been demanding that women belonging to backward class, and minority community should also be given reservation. I want to ask will this reservation be applicable in Rajya Sabha and Legislative Councils in addition to Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas, she said.

She also asked the government whether this Bill, if passed, will be implemented in upcoming Assembly polls and general elections. Assembly polls are due in Telangana, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram later this year.

As tabled in the Parliament, the new women’s reservation Bill in its current form says it will be effective once the decennial census and delimitation of constituencies are done. The decennial census, which was supposed to be held in 2021, has not yet started.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had on Tuesday introduced the new Bill — Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, in its very first sitting of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament complex.

The Women Reservation Bill seeks to guarantee 33 per quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Reservation for women in Parliament and Legislative assemblies has been a promise of many parties, including the BJP for years.