When you say CSK, you think of Dhoni: Faf du Plessis

The former Indian cricketer squashed the IPL retirement-rumours ahead of the CSK’ final match against Kings XI Punjab saying that it was definitely not his final match.

By | Published: 12:31 pm

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings, who finished the Indian Premier League just above bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals with the help of better net run rate, will see MS Dhoni leading the side in the next IPL in 2021.

The former Indian cricketer squashed the IPL retirement-rumours ahead of the CSK’ final match against Kings XI Punjab saying that it was definitely not his final match. Speaking on CSK’s official twitter handle, South African Faf du Plessis said they can’t think Dhoni’s obscene at CSK.

“We heard MS make a comment a bit earlier. He was asked a question if this was the last time, he was donning the yellow jersey and I think his reply put him in his place,” Ngidi said while speaking to compatriot Du Plessis in a video posted on IPL’s twitter handle. “I think Danny just had a setback after that,” Du Plessis chimed in. Speaking about what MS means to CSK and IPL, Faf said, “When you say CSK, you think of MS Dhoni and also the IPL needs MS Dhoni to play. Such a big player. The fans love him so much.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .