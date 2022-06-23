Whenever I’m around a sports star I get star struck: Taapsee Pannu

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:28 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to bring the story of veteran India batter Mithali Raj on the big screen, has admitted to the fact that she gets star struck being around sports stars.

Speaking about her love for sports Taapsee said: “I am star struck with sport stars. I haven’t seen many movies while growing up until college but I followed sports since my childhood.”

She added: “So, whenever I see a sports star, I am always star struck which comes with huge amount of respect that I have for each one of them. I always ensure that I don’t trespass a line when I have a sports star around me and avoid being my usual chirpy self.”

‘Shabaash Mithu’ is set land in theatres on July 15. The film, directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven, is based on the life of Mithali Dorai Raj, the celebrated skipper of the Indian women’s cricket team.

In a career spanning 23 years, Mithali boasts of 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs and has led India in 4 World Cups. The story tracks her journey from being an 8-year-old girl with a dream to becoming a cricketing legend.