Where were you during floods, KTR to BJP leaders

We are working for the welfare of the people but the BJP and Congress are obstructing our efforts by writing letters to the Election Commission, said TRS working president

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis have lived peacefully in perfect communal harmony for the last six years and there were no curfews nor clashes. But the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to upset this peace, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said here on Wednesday.

Stepping up his attack on the BJP for the fifth consecutive day during his roadshows, Rao dared BJP leaders to bring funds from New Delhi for the development of Hyderabad.

“You (BJP leaders), especially Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, do not bring funds from the Central government for development works in the city and on top of it, won’t allow us to do good work here either,” he said while addressing the crowd at Chilkanagar crossroads.

When the people were facing difficulties during the lockdown, it was the TRS government that came to their rescue and distributed essential commodities and set up camps apart from distributing food for free through the Annapurna meal centres. During the recent floods in the city too, the TRS government had helped affected families by distributing an interim financial assistance of Rs.10,000 to each household.

“We are working for the welfare of the people but the BJP and Congress are obstructing our efforts by writing letters to the Election Commission,” Rao said, asking the two national parties what moral right they had to seek votes from the people.

Accusing the Central government of not supporting Hyderabad during the floods, Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was talking about being vocal for local. True to the saying, it was the TRS that was a local party and involved in flood relief works here helping affected families, while the BJP was a Delhi party that never came to the rescue of flood victims.

Rao also accused the saffron party of trying to create communal discord in Hyderabad. Highlighting various development works that were taken up during the last six years in the twin cities, Rao asked Kishan Reddy whether he had managed to bring a single paisa from New Delhi for the development of the city so far.

Rao said the State government had spent Rs.2,000 crore for supplying drinking water to Uppal, Kapra, Malkajgiri and other areas on the city suburbs. A wall would be constructed to prevent the flow of water from the Nacharam nala, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .