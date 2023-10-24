WHO appoints ISB faculty to its TB Advisory Group

Hyderabad: World Health Organisation (WHO) has appointed Prof. Sarang Deo, Professor of Operations Management, Deputy Dean of Faculty and Research; and Executive Director of Max Institute of Healthcare Management at the Indian School of Business (ISB) as a member of the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group (STAG) for Tuberculosis.

Known for his pioneering research in private sector engagement models for TB control and eradication in addition to effective management of healthcare delivery systems, Prof. Deo’s appointment will boost India’s fight against the disease. He works closely with global organisations and partners to understand some of the critical gaps in tuberculosis care and management in India and how they can be plugged.

Prof. Deo will be part of a 15-member group of global experts who will provide WHO’s Director-General with an independent evaluation of the strategic, scientific, and technical aspects of the organisation’s work on eradicating TB.

“The Indian government is committed to eliminating TB by the year 2025 and the constitution of STAG-TB will add increased impetus to the global concerted efforts. My appointment comes at a crucial time in the global fight against the disease,” he said.

STAG-TB aims to contribute to ending the tuberculosis epidemic and eventually eliminating the disease by providing state-of-the-art scientific and technical guidance to WHO