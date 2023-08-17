WHO Chief acknowledges India’s rich tradition of medicine at Gandhinagar Summit

He also stated that traditional and complementary medicine has played, a significant role in promoting health at personal and community levels for many centuries.

By ANI Published Date - 01:00 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: IANS

Gandhinagar:: Addressing the World Health Organisation Traditional Medicine Global Summit, which was inaugurated in Gandhinagar on Thursday, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said India has a rich history of traditional medicine.

“India has a rich history of traditional medicine through Ayurveda, including Yoga which has been shown to be effective in alleviating pain,” Tedros said.

Tedros, who arrived in India on Wednesday, added that traditional medicines are being sought by countries to deal with non-communicable diseases, mental health and treatment of many other ailments.

Traditional medicine has made enough contributions to human health and has immense potential for overall wellness, Tedros said further.

Further, at the Inauguration of the Summit, Tedros said, “Yesterday, I had the privilege to visit a wellness and health centre in Gujarat which provides health care services to almost 5000 people from 1000 households. I was so impressed with the way they are using the medicine… expanding the delivery of services and saving vision, time and money on travelling. This is what health for all looks like.” “…I also saw how traditional medicine is being integrated at the primary healthcare level. One of the great things about traditional medicine is the understanding of…links between the health of humans and our environment that’s why WHO is calling on institutions to support countries to unlock the potential of traditional medicine through the global traditional medicine centre in Jamnagar which I have the honour to launch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year,” he added.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who also graced the event, said he believed that the global summit will provide a unique opportunity for India, to engage in dialogue, exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and establish international partnerships, advance the agenda of Traditional and Complementary Medicine and to work together toward promoting and leveraging, the potential of traditional healing practices worldwide.

He also stated that traditional and complementary medicine has played, a significant role in promoting health at personal and community levels for many centuries.

“This Global Summit on Traditional Medicine can be the platform to mobilize political commitment and, evidence-based action on traditional medicine, which is the first port of call for millions of people worldwide, to address their health and well-being needs,” he added.