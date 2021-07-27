Why did Ed Sheeran think of quitting music?

The ‘Perfect’ hitmaker wanted to put his entire focus on the 11-month-old, who he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn.

Being a parent is not an easy job. It gets more complicated if you are a celebrity. Take, for instance, Ed Sheeran, who considered quitting music after the birth of his daughter Lyra. The ‘Perfect’ hitmaker wanted to put his entire focus on the 11-month-old, who he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn.

“I’m just going to be a dad, I’m not going to play music anymore,” thought Sheeran. However, he soon realised what’s best for him and his family.

“In my year off, I was kind of searching for who I was because I stopped playing music for a bit. And music is entirely me as a person. And then I had my daughter — well, my wife had our daughter, but I’m a parent. And then I was like, ‘That’s it, this is me, I’m just going to be a dad, I’m not going to play music anymore’,” Sheeran shared on SiriusXM.

He added, “I think it’s more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have the work ethic… and love creating and enjoying their jobs and seeing that rather than looking at your dad as technically unemployed.”

On the other hand, getting back on track was no cakewalk either. “There was a long period of time where I just didn’t really know. Everything was directionless,” said the singer, as per ‘Daily Mail’.

