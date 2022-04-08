Why did Kishan, Bandi skip Ugadi celebrations at Raj Bhavan: Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan’s outburst against Ministers and political leaders not turning up for Ugadi celebrations at Raj Bhavan is taking a political twist with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy questioning the absence of union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on the occasion.

“Despite being in the city, why did Kishan Reddy not attend the Ugadi celebrations at Raj Bhavan?” he asked, at an informal chat with media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday.

The Governor should have also stressed on the absence of BJP leaders, especially Kishan Reddy and Sanjay at the Ugadi festivities in Raj Bhavan, the TPCC president said, adding: “This issue should have also been listed in the Governor’s complaints.”

Meanwhile, the TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud demanded that the State government arrest Assam Chief Minister Hemanth Biswa Sharma, who is likely to participate in Sanjay’s padayatra on Thursday.

Since an FIR was registered against Sharma, the State government should arrest him and prove its commitment. After April 15, five teams from Congress party would fight intensively against the State government if it failed to procure paddy from farmers, he said.

