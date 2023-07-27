| Why Does Pm Lie So Much Cong On Govt Saying No New Iits Iims Opened In Last 5 Years

Congress slammed Centre over its reply in Parliament that no new Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) have been opened in the last five years.

By IANS Published Date - 01:28 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre over its reply in Parliament that no new Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) have been opened in the last five years, asking why does Prime Minister Narendra Modi lie so much?.

Taking a swipe at the government, the Congress in its official Twitter handle tweeted, “PM Modi said in the US – Today a new IIT and a new IIM are being built in India every year. Now the government has told the Rajya Sabha that not a single new IIT and IIM has been built in the last 5 years. Why does PM Modi lie so much?”

The Congress’s remarks came after Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said that at present, there are 23 IITs and 20 IIMs functioning in the country.

“No New IIT or IIM has been opened in the last five years,” Sarkar said in a reply to a question.