Why scratching an itch feels so good

Scientists have only recently started to understand the physiological mechanisms behind itching.

23 July 2024

Scratching

Scratching an itch may feel incredibly satisfying, but it actually perpetuates an itch-scratch cycle that makes long-term relief elusive. This natural instinct, which seems to offer immediate pleasure, can exacerbate the problem.

Historically, itch was thought to be a mild form of pain, triggered by the weak activation of nociceptors, or pain receptors. This “intensity theory” posited that itch was on the low end of the pain spectrum, progressing to severe pain as the stimulus increased.

In 2007, Zhou-Feng Chen, an itch researcher at Washington University, made a breakthrough discovery of a specific group of nerve cells in the spinal cord dedicated solely to transmitting itch signals, separate from nociceptors. This finding established that itch is a distinct sensory experience, closely linked to but fundamentally different from pain.

Further research by Chen and his team in 2014 revealed the role of serotonin in maintaining the itch-scratch cycle. When mice scratched an itch, their brains released a rush of serotonin, which provided temporary relief. However, this same serotonin also reactivated the itch receptors, leading to a repetitive cycle of itching and scratching.

By understanding these mechanisms, scientists hope to develop better treatments that can interrupt the itch-scratch cycle and provide lasting relief.